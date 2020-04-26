Tamil Nadu CM announces one-month extension of relief measures for farmers

The cold storage facilities at procurement centres in the state can be used to stock up produce from farmers for a period of up to six months.

The Chief Minister had earlier granted an exemption of storage charge for 30 days. This has now been extended by an additional month.

The government has also decided to bear charges for storing fruits and vegetables in cold storage facilities for another month from April 30.

The waiver of market cess of one percent on sale value of agri produce like paddy and pulses by farmers till April 30 has also been extended till May 31.

