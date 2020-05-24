Tamil Nadu: Beauty parlours, salons to reopen today, except in Chennai

This comes days after it allowed only salons for men in rural areas to reopen as part of relaxation of restrictions during lockdown 4.

These businesses, however, will not be allowed to reopen in Chennai and other containment zones.

No air-conditioning is allowed in these shops which can be open from 7 am to 7 pm.



The state government said salons and beauty parlours must ensure everyone wears masks, social distancing is maintained and their premises are disinfected at least five times a day.

No worker or customer who shows symptoms of COVID-19 should be allowed inside and no resident living in containment zones will be allowed to work in the salons.