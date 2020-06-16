Tamil Nadu announces lockdown in Chennai, adjoining areas from Friday till month end

In a statement, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy said, shops will be allowed to operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the full lockdown. He also announced a dole of a thousand rupees each for all families with ration cards living in the region where the full lockdown is to be implemented. The unorganized labour welfare board members will also be given a relief of a thousand rupees each to help them during the time of the full lockdown.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 infection in Tamil Nadu has risen to 46,504 with 1,843 new cases confirmed on Monday. The new cases included 1,415 in Chennai alone. In all, 1,138 people returned back home after recovery and the active caseload remains at 20,678. Meanwhile, 44 others succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 479.

Tamil Nadu Government has rejected the principal opposition DMK’s charge that it is directionless in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Responding to the opposition leader M K Stalin’s media release that the Government is hiding the actual information on the number of victims due to the disease, the State Health Minister Dr Vijayabhaskar has said the data are put in the public domain every day transparently.

He told reporters last evening in Chennai, early detection of the infected cases and prompt medical intervention is the government’s strategy. He claimed that Chennai tops in carrying out tests saying the number of beds and medical staff strength to overcome the disease is scaled up in commensurate with the increasing caseload.

Meanwhile, the authorities are bracing themselves up to implement the full lockdown from the 19th to the 30th of this month in the worst affected Chennai and its adjoining areas rigorously.

