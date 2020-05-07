Tamil Nadu: 8 workers sustain burn injuries in boiler blast in Neyveli

Two of the eight injured are regular workers while others are contract workers. The condition of two of them is reported to be critical.All the injured underwent first aid treatment at NLC Hospital and were referred to a private hospital in Trichy for advanced treatment.

Five fire tenders rushed to the spot and rescue services personnel fought for more than one hour to douse the fire.

The company has constituted an expert committee to probe into the cause of the explosion.

However, the company suspects that excess heat and high pressure might have led to the explosion of the outlet unit of the boiler.

