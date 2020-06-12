Tamil Nadu: 1,372 COVID-19 patients return home after recovery

However, 1875 others were confirmed positive yesterday leading to the total infection climbing to 38,716. Nearly fifteen thousand and five hundred tests have been done in the state on a single day on Thursday.

The active cases receiving treatment remain at 17,659. Twenty three patients succumbed to the disease in the last twenty-four hours taking the total fatalities to 349.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy has said there is no community spread of Covid-19 in the state yet.

Talking to reporters at Salem on Thursday, he also rejected the charges that there is under-reporting of Covid-19 death cases saying the numbers cannot be hidden.

In Chennai, the city civic body has mandated that all those who approach a laboratory for Covid-19 testing will be quarantined for fourteen days.

Their family members also would be quarantined for an equal period. In the city, there are 30 recognized laboratories to test the samples including 12 Government facilities.

To trace the people seeking the tests and their close contacts, the particulars are to be collected by the laboratories and be uploaded in a dedicated mobile app that can be accessed by the health staff of the city corporation.

Its commissioner Prakash has said in a statement, about six thousand field staff would be deployed for rendering help to those under quarantine like supplying essential things.

His announcement comes in the wake of reports that some of those under quarantine violated the safety protocols and stepped out of their homes.