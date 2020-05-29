Tally Reports now on Web Browsers : Business owners can access Tally Reports on any device, anywhere

Mumbai : Tally Solutions, India’s leading business management software provider, brings the Tally experience on web browsers. With the launch of this release, Tally aims to assist businesses access critical business data anywhere through any device, securely and privately, while keeping the data on customer’s machines itself.

The release empowers entrepreneurs with business information like business reports and invoices. This will be accessible to them on web browsers, removing the dependency of having a particular type of computer or device, or installing Tally for the access. More than 4 lakh business owners have already started using and benefitting from Tally reports on web browsers.

Mr. TejasGoenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions said, “This is easily one of our most awaited releases. With more and more people on the move, the need to see their data, and take decisions anytime, anywhere, is going to transform the ease of doing business. We were clear that we wanted our small business customers to continue having physical control of their business data, and not worry about the possible risks of it going outside their office. While customers are willing to trust us with its custody, we believe it would be unfair to both command and demand that kind of trust. At the same time, the need to see their data on any device, anywhere, was equally – and perhaps – more critical. The breakthrough created by our engineers is to give our customers the best of both worlds. They remain in custody of their business data, while getting access to it using a simple web browser. It is our first major product release towards the journey of bringing even more powerful solutions which leverage the internet for our customers.”

Even on the web browser, users of the latest release will experience the simplicity and drill-down capability of Tally, which have become its hallmark over the years. Not only will they get the top-level reports like Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss, Stock Summary, Bills Payable/Receivable, Movement Analysis, Cost Centers etc. but there is a flexibility to view customized reports as well. These reports can further be drilled down to the actual transactions and every report, including the transactions, can be downloaded in the browser in MS Excel format and further forwarded to relevant people.