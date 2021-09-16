Take Masterpieces From the Louvre Home With Samsung’s The Frame

Samsung Electronics today announced a new partnership with the iconic Musée du Louvre. Through this partnership, Samsung will continue to develop the Art Store on its lifestyle TV, The Frame, through an exclusive artwork partnership with the Louvre in Paris, France.

With new artworks from the Louvre joining the collection, The Frame now boasts a catalog with over 1,500 works of art from 42 different countries that consumers can enjoy in 4K picture quality from museums and galleries around the world, including the Prado Museum in Madrid, the Albertina Museum in Vienna, the Tate Modern in London, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Hermitage State Museum in Saint Petersburg and LUMAS.

“Ever since we launched our lifestyle TV portfolio in 2017, we have focused on developing the Art Store platform with prestigious partners. We want to offer much more than a television, inviting Art into the homes of The Frame owners everywhere. This catalog lists works by hundreds of artists, covering diverse periods, from ancient civilizations to modern art,” explained Wonjin Lee, President and Head of Service Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “This year, we are proud to join forces with one of the most famous museums in the world, the Louvre, to enhance this collection and offer a taste of French heritage throughout the world.”

Admire the Louvre’s Treasures From Your Own Home

By entering into a partnership with the Louvre,1 Samsung offers all The Frame owners a chance to explore the most visited museum in the world through forty pieces of artwork and photographs. This selection includes must-see masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa and The Wedding Feast at Cana, as well as photos of the majestic Louvre galleries, its architecture and museum grounds (Louvre Pyramid, Tuileries Garden, etc.). A short description of each work gives users a glimpse into their background and history.

Samsung and the Louvre also plan to unveil other exclusive content for The Frame users later this year.

“The Louvre is a venue of discovery, imbued with emotion, a spectacular setting for artistic masterpieces. Admiring works from its collection every day, at home, as well as views of the building, galleries and gardens, is a wonderful way to see and understand the extraordinary beauty of this museum,” said Yann Le Touher, Head of Development, Brand Licensing and Commercial Partnerships of the Louvre.

Ultra-Slim Design and Exceptional Picture Quality

The Frame boasts a unique and customizable design that sets it apart from the rest. Designed to be a TV when it’s on and art when it’s off, The Frame is an innovative digital canvas that reflects an individual’s personal style. The 2021 version of the lifestyle TV offers new custom options to complement every space and style, with two frame designs: modern (available in white, teak and brown) and bevelled (available in white and brick red).2

To complete the artwork appeal, The Frame can be hung flush to the wall on an ultra-slim mount and connected to a One Connect box via a single translucent3 cable that integrates all TV connectors including the power source. Users can also set The Frame anywhere in the room on a Studio Stand.4

In addition to its gallery-ready design, The Frame provides a vibrant 4K5 QLED picture quality powered by Quantum Dot Technology that allows 100% color volume, immersing viewers in a world of rich and realistic colors.

For more information on Samsung’s lifestyle TV products, please visit www.samsung.com.

About the Musée du Louvre

Formerly a royal palace, the Louvre has embraced the history of France for eight centuries. Open to the public since 1793, the Louvre collections are among the finest in the world, encompassing several thousands of years and spread across a large territory from America to the confines of Asia. Divided among eight departments, the collections feature works admired throughout the globe, including the Mona Lisa, the Winged Victory of Samothrace, and the Venus de Milo.

After the French Revolution, the Louvre was created as a place where artists could admire the great masters and look for inspiration. Even today, the Louvre remains a place of inspiration for the greatest contemporary creators, architects, painters, sculptors, dancers, and musicians.

More information on www.louvre.fr.

1 Through 30 June 2023

2 For the 55 and 65-inch models

3 Comes with one 5-meter cable; 15-meter cable available separately. Available for the 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75-inch models.

4 Sold separately.

5 The 32-inch model is in QLED Full HD.

Please share this news







