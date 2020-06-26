Take a Spoonful of Sweet Curd, Participate in #GoodLuckCharm Contest and Win the Innovative Samsung Curd Maestro Refrigerator

Remember the time when your mom kept a spoonful of sweet curd ready before you appeared for an exam?

Or when dad rushed to the doorstep just before you left for you first job interview, with dahi cheeni wishing the best for you?

In India, sweet curd is not just a condiment. It is almost an emotion that stays with us all through and we experience it in different stages of life. It is our own spoonful of #GoodLuckCharm that we pass off to our loved ones for their most important moments.

Keeping in mind this sentiment, Samsung India introduced Curd Maestro with meaningful ‘Make for India’ innovations. This is the world’s first refrigerator that prepares curd. It addresses the problems of curd making which are often complex and time-consuming. With Samsung Curd Maestro, you can make curd with the same consistency in all weather conditions.

And to continue with the celebrations of the sweet tradition, Samsung India has announced a special #GoodLuckCharm contest on June 27-28, 2020. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and share your special memories when sweet curd worked its magic in your life with the hashtag #GoodLuckCharm and #CurdMaestro.

That’s not all! Two of the best stories stand a chance to win Samsung Curd Maestro.

So flex your brain muscles and recall that a special memory of sweet curd being your personal #GoodLuckCharm. But before that, dahi cheeni zaroor khaana!