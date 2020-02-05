Take a Moment to Relax with Galaxy’s New, Nature-Inspired ‘Over the Horizon 2020’

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

In our increasingly plugged-in world, it can be easy to forget to take a moment every now and then to stop and smell the roses. Inspired by the simplicity of time spent outdoors and the calming sounds of nature, Samsung’s latest “Over the Horizon” remix is a fully acoustic version of the company’s signature sound designed to help bring you closer to the beauty of the world around us.

With each new generation of Galaxy devices comes a fresh new take on the “Over the Horizon” theme, and at the core of this year’s version is the power of nature itself. In order to capture the harmonious working of the natural world in all its glory, Samsung placed monochords in various natural locations in order to harness the power of nature for music.

Powered by the natural force of running water, the monochords operate thanks to a rotor- and pulley-based mechanism. As the mechanism rotates, it triggers the monochords to pluck their respective strings in the correct order. The resulting musical refrain has the unique characteristic of having been played solely by the force of nature.

On top of the monochord melody, Samsung also emphasized sounds like running water and chirping birds and kept the use of electronic elements to a minimum in order to help maximize the listener’s connection with the relaxing sounds of nature.

To complement the soothing, back-to-nature vibe of this remix, Samsung produced an accompanying video made up of relaxing footage of the natural world in all its glory. From calm woodland groves to awe-inspiring coastal vistas, the video showcases the true beauty of nature as well as the force of it in action as it powers the monochords. Check out the latest remix of “Over the Horizon” along with its tranquil music video above.