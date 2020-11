Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu during 03rd-07th November and over Kerala during 03rd-06th November, 2020.

Generally dry weather very likely to prevail over rest parts of the country during next 5 days.

Under the influence of cold & dry Northwesterly winds, Cold Wave Conditions are very likely to occur in isolated pockets over Haryana & Delhi on 04th November and over Haryana, Punjab and north Rajasthan on 05th November, 2020.

-Tapas Bhattacharya