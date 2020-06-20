Take a look at the weather forecast in your city

Mumbai will witness generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The minimum and maximum temperature will hover between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius.

In the south, Chennai will see a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The temperature will be between 30 and 41 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata will witness generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the metropolis will be 27 while the maximum will be around 32 degrees Celsius.

On to the North, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius in Jammu while the maximum will be around 42 degrees Celsius. The city will observe mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.

In Srinagar, the temperature will be between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius. The city will face mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.

In Gilgit, the temperature will hover between 15 and 33 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon or evening or night.

In Muzzafarabad, the sky will be partly cloudy. The city will witness a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature will be around 39 degrees Celsius.