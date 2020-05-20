Take a look at Health Ministry guidelines for dental professionals amid COVID-19

In the current Covid-19 pandemic, dentists, auxiliaries as well as patients undergoing dental procedures are at a high risk of cross infection.
Most dental procedures require close contact with the patient’s oral cavity, saliva, blood, and respiratory tract secretions. Health Ministry said, many patients who are asymptomatic may be carriers of the coronavirus, hence, it is suggested that all patients visiting a dental office must be treated with due precautions.
The dental clinics will remain closed in the containment zone. However, they can continue to provide tele-consultation to the patients.