T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati called off due to rain

It started pouring 15 minutes before the scheduled time after India skipper won the toss and elected to bowl. The umpires held several inspections but the dampness on the pitch did not allow a single ball to be bowled, much to the disappointment of a strong 35,000 crowd at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which was hosting only its second T20I.

The cut off for a five-over shootout was 9:46PM but the outfield could not be prepared in time and match referee David Boon called off the match shortly before 10:00PM.