Syrian soldiers neutralized in retaliation for Idlib shelling

The Russian defence ministry said the Turkish units came under fire from Syrian government forces after moving without notifying Russia. On the other hand, Turkey said it had coordinated its military movements with Moscow.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara will make Syrian government pay the necessary price for shelling in Idlib.

Turkey’s President warned Russia to stay out of Ankara’s dealings with Damascus over the shelling.

On Sunday, Sixteen civilians, including five children and four women, were killed in Syrian government and Russian attacks.

