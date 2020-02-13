Syria, Rio de Janeiro gear up to prevent coronavirus

Border officials checked the temperatures of passengers on the border with Lebanon, and some were taken to rooms for closer inspection.

Passengers coming from China would be immediately moved to a monitoring centre in Damascus for fifteen days before they would be allowed into the country.

Passengers arriving from other countries where coronavirus has been found are examined, registered and monitored for fifteen days at their accommodation in Syria.

Meanwhile, officials in Rio de Janeiro stepped up preparations for any possible coronavirus cases during Brazil’s carnival celebrations.

In a workshop organised by authorities, medics were briefed on the disease and protective measures in place for treating any suspected cases.

Clinics operating during carnival have stocked up on protective aprons, eye masks and mouth covers in preparation.

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Brazil, but this week the country quarantined dozens of nationals who had been evacuated from Wuhan, China.

