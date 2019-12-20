Swiss Embassy staffer abduction incident: Switzerland deploys special envoy to Sri Lanka

Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement that it is sending former ambassador Jörg Frieden to explore possibilities for clarifying the security incident and lend support to Swiss embassy.

The statement added the incident has severely affected the health of the local staff member saying Sri Lankan authorities are responsible for ensuring that the health and safety of its staff are protected. It also expressed regret at the decision by the Sri Lankan magistrate to place the employee in pre-trial detention and requested Sri Lanka to transfer her to a more appropriate location, such as a hospital, on humanitarian grounds.

The incident has created diplomatic standoff between the two countries as the local employee is presently in custody on suspicion of creating disaffection towards the government and fabricating false evidence.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has termed the incident as complete fabrication and said the employee has not been truthful.

The alleged victim was employed with visa section in the embassy while a CID police officer investigating into several high profile cases involving Rajapaksa had left the country for Switzerland two days before the incident without any intimation.