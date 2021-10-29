Sweeten Your Diwali Celebrations with Melt-in-Your-Mouth Kaju Katli Made in Your Samsung Microwave

The festival of lights – Diwali is finally here, and there is mirth and merriment in the air. Adding to the joyous vibe, this week we bring you something that will enrich your festivities with its delightful taste. We are sharing an easy-peasy recipe for the most beloved Indian mithai – Kaju Katli (Cashew Burfi) – which can be prepared conveniently with the help of your Samsung microwave.

Check out the recipe below:

Cooking Time: 25 mins | Serving: 30 pieces

Ingredients

Water ½ cup

Sugar 2½ cup

Milk 1 tablespoon

Cashew nuts (ground fine) 1 kg

Ghee 3 teaspoon

Cooking Method

Put water and sugar into a bowl. Turn the microwave on HIGH and place the bowl inside for 8-9 minutes. Stir twice. The mixture should come to boil, and you should get a thick syrup. Just before it begins to caramelize, pour in milk. Keep stirring. Mix in finely ground cashew and ghee. Put this back and turn the microwave on HIGH for 12 minutes or until the mixture thickens and ghee separates. Keep stirring the mixture. Lightly grease ½ inch trays and press the mixture onto it. When cool, cut into diamonds or squares. Remove from the tray. Store in an airtight box.

[To explore a world of delectable recipes, download Samsung My Recipes app on your smartphone]

