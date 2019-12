Swami Vivekananda and his message will continue to inspire nation: President

The President was speaking at a special function to mark the 50th year of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial at Vivekananda Kendra in Kanyakumari on Wednesday.

The President also said that year-long sampark programme started on September 2 by himself, will remind Indians of Swami Vivekananda’s ideals and what the memorial stands for.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit too attended the programme.