Swami Kesavananda Bharati, head of Edneer Mutt in Kerala’s Kasaragod, passes away at 79

Kesavananda Bharati’s case against land reforms of the Kerala government helped to define the basic rights under the constitution. The case challenging the Constitution 29th Amendment Act of 1972, questioned the Kerala government’s move to take over the Mutt property. In a landmark judgement, the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court ruled that Parliament cannot alter the basic structure of the Constitution.

A patron of education, culture and arts, he had contributed immensely for Kannada in the border district of Kasargod.

Kesavananda Bharati was heading the Edneer Mutt since 1961.