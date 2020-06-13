SW monsoon advances, covers most parts of southern states

Ministry of Earth Sciences said, It has been nearly normal advance over most part of the region except northeastern states where it has been delayed by six days. Scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa.



Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Assam and Meghalaya during next 24 hours.

Conditions are also becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal, some more parts of Chhattisgarh and south Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 48 hours.