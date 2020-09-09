Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea sent to 14 day judicial custody

Key accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case, Rhea Chakraborty’s bail has been rejected and she has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by magistrate court till 22nd September.

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested her earlier in the day on Tuesday and stated, “It is clear from her statement that she is in an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug suppliers.”

While seeking her judicial custody, NCB relied on the statements of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s househelp Dipesh Sawant, Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda. Chakraborty was questioned by NCB for five hours on Tuesday, eight hours on September 7 and for six hours on September 6.

During his statement, Miranda disclosed that he used to procure drugs on the direction of Sushant and Chakraborty and disclosed that financial matter in this regard were being dealt by Chakraborty and Sushant. Sawant also disclosed that he used to receive drugs along with Miranda for Sushant on directions of Chakraborty.

Commenting on Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, her advocate Satish Maneshinde said, “(This is) Travesty of Justice. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, “God is with us.”