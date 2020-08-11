Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED again questions actor Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit Chakraborty along with Rhea’s Business Manager Shruti Modi and Rajput’s friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani reported at the ED office to record their statements.



The ED is also probing the alleged mismatch between her income, expenditure and investment, especially related to two properties, one in Khar and another in Navi Mumbai.

Rhea has been accused by Rajput’s father of abetting his son’s suicide. The complaint states that an amount of 15 crore rupees was siphoned off from Rajput’s bank account in one-year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor.