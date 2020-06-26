‘Surakshit Dada-Dadi, Nana-Nani Abhiyan’ launched to ensure well-being of Senior Citizens amid COVID-19 pandemic

NITI Aayog has launched this campaign following the appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take care of senior citizens. Surendranagar district is one of the 25 aspirational districts of the country, which is implementing this scheme very successfully.

Piramal foundation with the help of social welfare department and district administration is implementing this campaign in Surendranagar district. More than 150 volunteers are engaged in this campaign. They are contacting about 25000 senior citizens of the district through phone calls by taking the contact details from the district administration. They inquired about the health of old persons and gave them information on Coronavirus. They also helped them to fulfill their essential requirements like medicines, ration or work related to ration cards.

It is worth mentioning that Surendranagar district administration with the help of volunteers has already contacted more than 5 thousand senior citizens. They provided all required help to 850 such old age persons.