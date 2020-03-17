Supreme Court rules no gender discrimination in Navy

Maintaining that women and men officers should be treated equally, the Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared permanent commission for women in the Navy and asked the Centre to complete the modalities within three months. It said, denying permanent commission to women officers who have served the nation would result in a serious miscarriage of justice.

Earlier, Navy allowed permanent Commission to Women officers from 2008 onwards only. The bench quashed the prospective effect of the policy barring women officers inducted before 2008 from being granted permanent commission in the Navy. It also granted pension benefits to women officers who have retired and were not granted permanent commission. It said that, once the statutory bar was lifted to allow entry of women officers into the Navy, then male and female officers are to be treated equally in granting permanent commission.