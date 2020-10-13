Supreme Court orders declaration of NEET results on October 16th

The apex court also allowed conducting of NEET exam tomorrow for students residing in covid-19 containment zones and were not able to give the exams earlier.



Supreme Court order came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET exams for those students who were unable to appear earlier as they were stuck in containment zone or were covid-19 positive.



These students will be getting an opportunity to appear for exams to be conducted on Wednesday.

NEET is one of the highest competitive exams, opening opportunities for students to get into the most prestigious medical colleges.