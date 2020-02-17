Supreme Court okays permanent commission for women

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months and said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud rejected the Centre’s argument of physiological limitations and social norms for denying them permanent commission and command postings.

The bench said it is disturbing and against the concept of equality and that Women officers in the past have brought laurels to the country and change of mindset is required on the part of the government to put an end to gender bias in armed forces.

The top court said despite there being no stay on the 2010 Delhi High Court verdict allowing grant of permanent commission to women officers, the Centre showed scant regard in implementing the directive in past one decade.

Women officers from Indian Army were overjoyed with the verdict and called it as a progressive and historical judgement.

Senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi termed the decision of the court as excellent and said that all the rights which are held by male officers will now be given to women officers aswell.