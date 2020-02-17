Supreme Court appoints Shaheen Bagh mediator

Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on Shaheen Bagh issue till Monday. Before adjourning Monday’s hearing, The Apex Court appointed advocate Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramchandran as interlocutors in the case.

While hearing, the top court expressed concern over people taking roads for protest. Apex court has also acknowledged people’s right to protest in the democracy and at the same time it should not trouble others said the SC.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government is ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters to clear their doubts but, they need to come.