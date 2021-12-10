Superhouse is currently trading at Rs. 160.50, up by 0.20 points or 0.12% from its previous closing of Rs. 160.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 162.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 162.65 and Rs. 154.70 respectively. So far 277 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 201.25 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 98.00 on 28-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 163.40 and Rs. 153.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 176.84 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.49% and 44.63% respectively.

Superhouse has purchased 62550 Equity shares of Rs 10 each (2.42%) of its Associate Company Creemos International, an unlisted company, from Modriba Hygiene Solution for the consideration of Rs 41.28 lakh. Subsequent to the said purchase of shares, the equity shareholding of the company in Creemos International increased from 48.63% to 51.05%. Now, Creemos International has become subsidiary of the company.

Superhouse’s principal activities are manufacturing and exports of Leather, Leather Goods and Textile Goods etc.