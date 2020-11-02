Super typhoon Goni slams into Philippines | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Goni is the world’s strongest storm so far this year with winds reaching up to 225kph (140 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 310kph (190mph) as it continues to cross the main island.

Between 19 million and 31 million people could be affected according to the disaster management agency. Goni is among the strongest typhoons to hit the Philippines since Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people in 2013. It follows Typhoon Molave, which hit the Philippines last month killing 22 people, mostly through drowning in provinces south of Manila.