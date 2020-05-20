Super Cyclone Amphan to hit West Bengal coast today afternoon

Amphan over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 15 kilometres during past six hours. It lies centred over Westcentral Bay of Bengal about 480 kilometres nearly south of Paradip in Odisha.

Rainfall has commenced over coastal Odisha since early hours on Tuesday. The rainfall intensity is likely to increase gradually. Coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places.

The Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan was very likely to weaken to Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next six hours and make landfall as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm after further weakening. On Tuesday night, the Super Cyclone was located about 480 kilometres nearly the South of Paradip in Odisha. In view of Amphan Odisha Government is taking every possible step for effective management of the situation arising out of the possible cyclone.

The central government has assured help to the states in view of the super cyclone.