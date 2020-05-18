Super Cyclone Amphan over Bay of Bengal to affect West Bengal and north Odisha coasts

- The cyclone AMPHAN intensified into a Super Cyclone around noon today, the 18th May, 2020.
- It is a very intense cyclone with associated wind speed of 220-230 kmph.
- It is expected to cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Digha(West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbansduring afternoon/evening of 20th May 2020.
- It will hit land as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph.
- It will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall over north coastal Odisha on 19th and 20th.
- Storm surge of about 4-6 meters above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of south & north 24 Parganas and about 3-4 meters over the low lying areas of East Medinipur districtofWest Bengalduring the time of landfall.
- This cyclone has extensive damaging potential. It will cause extensive large scale damage.
(i) Damage expected over West Bengal (east Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata districts) and action suggested
- Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old badly managed Pucca structures. Potential threat from flying objects.
- Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles. Disruption of rail/road link.
- Extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards.Blowing down of Palm&coconut trees.Uprooting of large bushy trees. Large boats and shipsmay get torn from their moorings.
Fishermen Warning & Action Suggested:
- Total suspension of fishing operations during 18th to 20th May 2020.
- Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.
- People in affected areas to remain indoors. Mobilise evacuation from Low lying areas.
- Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.
(ii) Damage expected over Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur & Mayurbhanj)
- Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Potential threat from flying objects. Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles.
- Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.
- Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango.
- Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings.
Fishermen Warning & Action Suggested:
· Total suspension of fishing operations during 18th to 20th May 2020.
· Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.
· People in affected areas to remain indoors.
· Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.