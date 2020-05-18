Super Cyclone Amphan over Bay of Bengal to affect West Bengal and north Odisha coasts

The cyclone AMPHAN intensified into a Super Cyclone around noon today, the 18 th May, 2020.

. It is expected to cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Digha(West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbansduring afternoon/evening of 20 th May 2020.

It will hit land as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph.

over and over . Storm surge of about 4-6 meters above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of south & north 24 Parganas and about 3-4 meters over the low lying areas of East Medinipur district ofWest Bengal during the time of landfall.

(i) Damage expected over West Bengal (east Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata districts) and action suggested

Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses , some damage to old badly managed Pucca structures. Potential threat from flying objects .

Fishermen Warning & Action Suggested:

Total suspension of fishing operations during 18th to 20th May 2020.

in affected areas . . Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.

(ii) Damage expected over Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur & Mayurbhanj)

Total destruction of thatched houses / extensive damage to kutcha houses . Potential threat from flying objects. Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles .

Fishermen Warning & Action Suggested:

· Total suspension of fishing operations during 18th to 20th May 2020.

· Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.

· People in affected areas to remain indoors.

· Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.