Sunshine Group Announces 1M sq. ft. ‘Mixed-Use’ Real Estate Development in Noida’s Downtown Sector 94

In times like these, when the world is still reeling from the crisis, some industrialists have made it a personal initiative to uplift the economy. As a result, Sunshine Group, a leading real estate developer, with presence in the education & retail sector, announced the development of a “mixed-use” property in Downtown Noida, Sector 94, which is almost 0 km from Delhi.
For people yet unfamiliar with the “mixed-use” concept, Mr. Laksh Yadav, Director, Sunshine Group, explained, “Mixed use property signifies development of retail, commercial, hotel and luxury residential units with a well-planned infrastructure in place. Right now, most development projects in India are staggered – residential properties, universities, malls, or hospitals, are all located in different clusters. With this project, we aspire to bridge the gap and offer added convenience to our esteemed customers.”
“Mixed-use” developments tend to be more insulated from economic volatility. Mixed-use developments naturally create a diversified revenue stream for developers. That’s aided by the longer-term leases developers can secure from commercial tenants. This combines to provide greater financial stability over time.
“Sunshine Group views this project as an opportunity to provide employment to migrant workers reeling from lack of jobs and the crisis. Post-development, this project will be a landmark in Noida,” says Harender Kumar Yadav, Chairman Sunshine Group.
Not just real estate, Sunshine Group has
- Pioneered rapid development across retail and FMCG sector the nation.
- Acquired majority stake in the brand “Cocoberry” which leads frozen yogurt market in India from one of the former Director of Lehman Brother Corp.
- Partnered with a Japanese lifestyle brand which is ready to enter the Indian market, named “Dallie” – with a 1000+ product portfolio and strong presence across Asia and Middle East.
Sunshine Group is now all set to enter the FMCG sector with the launch of its first tetra-Pak plant with a 1 million litre/day production capacity.
The Company which plans to launch an integrated township, in addition to its diversified portfolio, started small as a real estate developer. Over the years, Sunshine Group has delivered over 5 million square ft. of residential space and over 2 million square ft. under development across the commercial & residential sector. The Company aims to boost the Indian economy, and help the nation rise from the crisis which has affected the world as a whole.