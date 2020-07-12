Suggestions invited for safety evaluation of hydrogen propelled vehicles by Government

It is proposed to include motor vehicles of Categories M and N, running on compressed gaseous hydrogen fuel cell, to be in accordance with AIS 157:2020, as amended from time to time, till the corresponding BIS specification is notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016.

Further, the hydrogen fuel specifications for fuel cell vehicles shall be in accordance with ISO 14687 till the corresponding BIS specification is notified under the Bureau of Indian Standard Act, 2016.

The Ministry has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendmen upto 9th of next month.