Sufficient stock of food grains available with Food Corporation of India; FCI procured total 388.34 LMT wheat and 745.66 LMT rice till June

Total food grain stock:

As per the Food Corporation of India report dated 28.06.2020, FCI currently has 266.29 LMT rice and 550.31 LMT wheat. Hence, a total of 816.60 LMT food grain stock is available (excluding the ongoing purchase of wheat and paddy, which have not yet reached the godown). About 55 LMT food grains is required for a month under NFSA and other welfare schemes.

Since the lockdown, about 138.43 LMT food grains have been lifted and transported through 4944 rail rakes. Apart from the rail route, transportation was also done through roads and waterways. A total of 277.73 LMT has been transported. 21,724 MT grains was transported through 14 ships. Total 13.47 LMT food grains have been transported to the North-Eastern States.

Food grain distribution to migrant labourers: (AtmaNirbhar Bharat Package)

Under AtmaNirbhar Bharat package, Government of India has decided that 8 LMT food grains will be provided to about 8 Crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or State scheme PDS cards. 5 Kg of food grain per person is being distributed free of cost for the months of May and June to all migrants. The states and UTs have lifted 6.39 LMT of food grains. States and UTs have distributed 99,207 MT of food grains to total 209.96 lakh (in the May 120.08 lakh and in June 89.88 lakh) beneficiaries.

The Government of India also approved 39,000 MT pulses for 1.96 crore migrant families. 8 Crore migrant labourers, stranded and needy families, who are not covered under NFSA or State scheme PDS cards will be given 1 kg of gram/dal per family for the month of May and June for free. This allocation of gram/dal is being done according to the need of the states. Around 33,968MT gram/dal have been dispatched to the states and UTs. A total 31,868 MT gram has been lifted by various States and UTs.4,702 MT gram has been distributed by the states and UTs. The Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs. 3,109 crores for food grain and Rs 280 crores for gram under this scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana:

Food grain (Rice/Wheat)

Under the PMGKAY, for the 3 months April-June a total of 104.3 LMT rice and 15.2 LMT wheat is required of which 101.02 LMT rice and 15.00 LMT wheat have been lifted by various States and UTs. A total of 116.02 LMT food grains has been lifted. In the month of April 2020 , 37.02 LMT (93 %) food grains have been distributed to 74.05 crore beneficiaries, in May 2020, total 36.49 LMT (91%) food grains distributed to 72.99 crores beneficiaries and in the month of June 2020, 28.41 LMT (71%) food grains have been distributed to 56.81 crores beneficiaries. The Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs. 46,000 crores under this scheme. Wheat has been allocated to 6 States/UTs, – Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi and Gujarat and rice has been provided to the remaining States/UTs.

Pulses

As regards Pulses, the total requirement for the three months is 5.87 LMT. The Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs 5,000 crore under this scheme. So far, 5.79 LMT Pulses have been dispatched to States/UTs and 5.58 LMT have reached the States/UTs, while 4.40 LMT pulses has been distributed. A total of 08.76 LMT pulses (Toor-3.77 LMT, Moong-1.14 LMT, Urad-2.28 LMT, Chana-1.30 LMT andMasur-0.27 LMT ) is available in the stock as on 18.6.2020.

Food grain Procurement:

As on 28.06.2020, total 388.34 LMT wheat (RMS 2020-21) and 745.66 LMT rice (KMS 2019-20) were procured.

Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS) :

Under the OMSS, the rates of Rice is fixed at Rs.22/kg and Wheat at Rs.21/kg. FCI has sold 5.71 LMT wheat and 10.07 LMT rice through OMSS during the lockdown period.

One Nation One Ration Card:

As on 01 June 2020, the One Nation One Card scheme is enabled in 20 States/UTs, namely – Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Daman & Diu (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Tripura. By 31st March 2021 all remaining States will be added to One Nation One Ration Card scheme and the scheme will be operational all over India. The details and statusof the scheme in remaining States/UTs under One Nation One Ration Card isas follows: –

S.No State % of ePoS Aadhar Seeding of Ration Cards (%) Expected date of joining the scheme 1 Chhattisgarh 98% 98% 1st August 2020 2 Andaman and Nicobar 96% 98% 1st August 2020 3 Manipur 61% 83% 1st August 2020 4 Nagaland 96% 73% 1st August 2020 5 Jammu and Kashmir 99% 100% Scheme will implement in some districts on 1st August 2020 and in remaining districts from 1st November,2020 6 Uttarakhand 77% 95% 1st September 2020 7 Tamil Nadu 100% 100% 1st October 2020 8 Ladakh 100% 91% 1st October 2020 9 Delhi 0% 100% 1st October 2020 10 Meghalaya 0% 1% 1st December 2020 11 West Bengal 96% 80% 1st January 2021 12 Arunachal Pradesh 1% 57% 1st January 2021 13 Assam 0% 0% 14 Lakshadweep 100% 100% 15 Puducherry 0% 100%(DBT) DBT 16 Chandīgarh 0% 99%(DBT) DBT