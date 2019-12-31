Sudan sentences 29 intelligence agents to hang for teacher’s killing

Hundreds rallied outside the Omdurman court, where the verdict was delivered. Protesters and supporters celebrated the ruling – one of the first sentences issued following crackdowns on protests surrounding the ousting of Omar al-Bashir in April.

13 defendants were sentenced to prison terms and a further four were acquitted in the ruling, which could face several stages of appeal.

The judge listed 27 agents from Kassala, the capital of eastern Kassala state, who received death sentences. Another two agents are from Khashm al-Qirba, the town in Kassala state where the teacher was killed.

