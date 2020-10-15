Subsidy under Operation Greens a step towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat: Narendra Singh Tomar

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Rural Development, Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Panchayati Raj and Food Processing Industries has stated that the subsidy under Operation Greens TOP to TOTAL is a big step towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. He added that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has brought out various schemes for India’s farmers. Under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Operation Greens Scheme TOP to TOTAL provides 50% subsidy on transport and storage of notified fruits and vegetables if prices of such fruits or vegetables are below the trigger price. Now, in addition to direct submission of online claim to MoFPI, the transportation subsidy would also be available under Kisan Rail Scheme under a very simplified way. Any person, including farmers can transport any notified fruits and vegetable crops through Kisan Rails. Railways would charge only 50% of freight charges on these fruits and vegetables. Remaining 50% of the freight charges will be provided as subsidy under Operation Greens Scheme by MoFPI to the Indian Railways. The revised Scheme Guidelines has been uploaded on the Ministry’s website on 12.10.2020.

In relaxation of other conditions for Operation Greens – TOP to TOTAL Scheme for transportation through Kisan Rail Scheme, all consignments of notified fruits and vegetables irrespective of quantity and price would be eligible for 50% freight subsidy. At present Railways is operating three Kisan Rails between Devlali (Maharashtra) and Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh to Delhi, Bangalore to Delhi and plans to start fourth Kisan Rail from Nagpur and Warud Orange City in Maharashtra to Delhi.

Eligible Crops: –

Fruits (19) – Mango, Banana, Guava, Kiwi, Litchi, Mousambi, Orange, Kinnow, Lime, Lemon, Papaya, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Jackfruit, Apple, Aonla, Passion fruit and Pear;

Vegetables (14): – French beans, Bitter Gourd, Brinjal, Capsicum, Carrot, Cauliflower, Chillies (Green), Okra, Cucumber, Peas, Onion, Potato and Tomato.