Student volunteers help cops in managing traffic in Udaipur

Udaipur : Inspired by the success of the Student Traffic Volunteer Scheme (STVS) in Bhubaneswar replicated in several other cities in Odisha, Udaipur police has taken up the same model on experimental basis in the city. The scheme was launched on Friday with 30 college student volunteers assisting cops in managing the smooth flow of vehicles at few of the busiest junctions here. Dressed in yellow T shirts, blue jeans and a white cap, these youths were seen busy blowing whistles at red light jumpers and rule breakers.



“The purpose of engaging the college students is to enhance traffic awareness among the students and simultaneously spread it to the society through these college boys and girls. This would not only incorporate college students in traffic maintenance of the city but also impart vital information among the youths who would spread the message on a wider level” the Superintendent of Police KailashChandra Bishnoi told Udaipur Kiran. Teaching college students and engaging them in the task would send a positive message and urge others to follow the rules as well, he added.

“ In the initial stage we have selected 30 students from a private college who have been given basic training on traffic management. Since most of them are preparing for various competition examinations, their voluntary services would be taken only for three hours daily so that their studies and academics is not affected or hampered” Netrapal Singh, DySP, Traffic informed. The volunteers would work in unison with traffic police to maintain smooth flow on the busy streets. A special uniform kit including T-shirt, cap and whistle have been given to them so that people recognize them as approved volunteers. To ensure that they perform their task perfectly, the traffic department has provided them adequate training on road signs, Motor Vehicle Act and violations and briefed on managing the vehicular flow as well as keeping themselves and the commuters safe.

“This is a 10-days trial going on. We would take public feedback and observe the practical change in the behavior of the commuters after induction of the STVs. If it is successful, the project would be expanded to other junctions across the city from February 4, which is when the road safety week begins” Netrapal said. Though the STVs in Odisha government are paid monthly emoluments for their voluntary services, the volunteers here would be given no such stipend at this stage but if the pilot project proves successful, a proposal for the same would be forwarded to the state government, authorities said.