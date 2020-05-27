Strong wind, heavy rain lash Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh

According to the Met Department, the nor’wester was blowing at a wind0-speed of 78 kilometres per hour (Kmph) in Dhaka rising to 83 kmph at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The Met office recorded 63mm rain in the last 24 hours. In its forecast for the day, the Met department predicted rain/ thunder shower accompanied by occasional gusty wind in Dhaka and adjoining areas.

The Met department has also predicted moderate rain/thunder shower accompanied by gusty wind at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

According to media reports, four people were killed in incidents related to storm and rain in Joypurhat district of Bangladesh last night. Strong wind and rain also damaged large number of houses in the area.

Earlier, on Tuesday the Met department had advised the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’x Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist local cautionary signal number three as steep pressure gradient had formed over the North Bay. The fishing boats and trawlers were advised to keep close to the coast in view of the wind driver surge in the sea.

The Cyclone Amphan had devastated Coastal districts of Bangladesh on Wednesday last with wind speed of up to 180kph and over 10 feet tidal surges. It caused severe damage to roads, embankments, standing crops, fisheries in the Coastal areas of the country.