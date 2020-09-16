Strategic Approach to Combat Covid-19

India would be following a scenario based approach for the following possible scenarios, (i) Travel related case reported in India, (ii) Local transmission of COVID-19, (iii) Large outbreaks amenable to containment, (iv) Wide-spread community Transmission of COVID-19 disease and (v) India becomes endemic for COVID-19.

Currently many areas are experiencing large outbreaks amenable to containment. Hence a containment strategy is being followed by Government of India.

Government has succeeded to a great extent in controlling the aggressive progression of COVID-19 in the country. India has recorded 3,328 cases and 55 deaths per million population, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India followed a graded approach for expanding COVID-19 dedicated hospital infrastructure. Over the past 6 months, dedicated isolation beds capacity has been expanded 36.3 times and dedicated ICU beds above 24.6 times to what existed in March 2020. As of now, there are enough bed available to face any contingency. Further clinical management protocol for COVID-19 was issued and regularly updated & widely circulated. Mainstay of treatment is appropriate rehydration, supplemental oxygen therapy, hydroxychloroquine for mild (but high-risk cases) and for moderate cases and management of symptoms. MoHFW has ensured adequate availability of oxygen and hydroxychloroquine. The case fatality rate in India is almost half that of global average.

The low case fatality can be attributed to constant monitoring for fatality mitigation that includes early case detection through surveillance, monitoring of oxygen saturation, early referral to COVID treatment facilities and adequate case management.

The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today.