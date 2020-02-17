Storm Dennis lashes UK, causes severe flooding in Wales

Storm prompted flooding alerts for many parts of the country and disrupted flights and train services. Whereas in central England, streets and local businesses were also flooded after heavy rainfall.

Country’s Environment Agency issued a total of 30 warnings of severe flooding across united kingdom and 238 alerts at different part of England.

A total of 75 military personnel were helping to build barriers and repair flood defences in northern England while emergency workers also evacuated hundereds of people in Wales.

