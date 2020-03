FICCI President Dr Sangita Reddy welcomed Prime Minister’s Gareeb Kalyan Scheme saying it will take care of the poor and vulnerable, women and MSME workers, effectively.

She said, the government has also shown that it’s determined to act with urgency and impact both to keep the citizens safe and also to mitigate their economic hardship.

Reddy said, FICCI is looking forward to the next set of announcements by the Finance Minister aimed at the corporate sector.