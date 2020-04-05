Stepping up measures to control spread of Corona virus in Bangladesh, police banned entry into and exit from Dhaka till further orders

On the streets of Dhaka on Sunday, police were seen actively enforcing the government directive on Social distancing and restriction on movement.Earlier, over the weekend a large number of people, mostly working in the Ready Made Garment (RMG) factories, returned to Dhaka raising fresh fears of spread of Corona virus in the capital city.

In another development, the government extended the nationwide ‘general holidays’ for government and private concerns further till 14th April. Public Transport, buses, train services, ferries and flights are also covered under the general holidays. The holidays in Bangladesh were first announced on March 23 till April 4 which was extended till April 11.

Bangladesh also extended the suspension of flights till 14 April from all European countries and others which restricted the entry of Bangladeshis to their territories, reports the official news agency BSS. Effectively, flights to and from all countries are banned except from China till April 14.

The development comes after the largest one day infection figure for Corona was announced on Sunday. Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced that 18 new Corona positive cases were detected in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon taking the total to 88. One more person died due to Corona virus infection taking the death toll in Bangladesh to 9.