Stellar line up of movies for international competition during 51st IFFI

51st International Film Festival of India has released the line-up of international movies for competition during the festival. The best of the feature length fiction films from all over the world are selected to compete in the section. It is one of the most important sections of the festival that features some of the best films of the year and these 15 films compete for the Golden Peacock and other awards.

The movies that are part of the stellar line up include

The Domain by Tiago Guedes(Portugal)

Into The Darkness by Anders Refn(Denmark)

February by KamenKalev(Bulgaria, France)

My Best Part by Nicolas Maury(France)

I Never Cry by Piotr Domalewski(Poland, Ireland)

La Veronica by Leonardo Medel(Chile)

Light For The Youth by Shin Su-won(South Korea)

Red Moon Tide by Lois Patiño(Spain)

Dream About Sohrab by Ali Ghavitan(Iran)

The Dogs Didn’t Sleep Last Night by RaminRasouli(Afghanistan, Iran)

The Silent Forest by KO Chen-Nien(Taiwan)

The Forgotten by Daria Onyshchenko(Ukraine, Switzerland)

Bridge by KripalKalita(India)

A Dog And His Man by SiddharthTripathy(India)

Thaen by Ganesh Vinayakan(India)

These films will compete for various categories of awards, viz:

Best Film (Golden Peacock) – this award carries a cash prize of Rs. 40,00,000/- to be shared equally between the Director and Producer. The Director will receive the Golden Peacock and a Certificate in addition to the cash component. The Producer will receive a Certificate in addition to the cash component.

Best Director: Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs.15,00,000/-

Best Actor (Male): Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs10,00,000/-

Best Actor (Female): Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs10,00,000/-

Special Jury Award: Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs 15,00,000/- given to a film (for any aspect of the film which the jury wishes to award/acknowledge) or an individual (for his/her artistic contribution to a film). The award, if given to a film, will be given to the Director of the film.

Saurabh Singh

