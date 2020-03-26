Stay positive, stay engaged, union minister Javadekar tells officials

Javadekar holds the portfolios of Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Environment Ministry and Heavy Industries Public Enterprises Ministry.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister interacted with 400 officers through Audio Bridge.

In a tweet, Javadekar said he told the officers to stay positive, stay home, stay engaged and ‘stay happy’.

He expressed confidence that in 20 days, meaningful work will be accomplished in all three ministries.

Stressing that media and communication is an essential service in this time of crisis due to COVID-19, the Minister advised officers of Information and Broadcasting Ministry to be available around the clock and work even harder than usual to bring correct and authentic information to the masses.