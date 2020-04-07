States/UTs to take immediate measures to prevent transmission of Coronavirus

In view of the spread of COVID 19 in the country and a recent news report on a Tiger being infected with the COVID 19, Environment Ministry has written to States and Union Territories to take immediate preventive measures to stop the transmission and spread of the virus from humans to animals and vice versa

It has asked to reduce the human wildlife interface and restrict the movement of people to National Parks, Sanctuaries and Tiger Reserves.

The Ministry has also asked to constitute a task force or Rapid Action Force with Field Managers, Veterinary doctors, Frontline staff, to manage the situation as quickly as possible.

Government has asked the States and UTs to create a ‘round the clock’ reporting mechanism with a Nodal Officer for swift management of any cases noticed.

States have been also directed to enhance disease surveillance, mapping and monitoring system through coordinated effort amongst various departments.

It has also asked to maintain all other stipulations issued by the Health Ministry in the movement of staff, tourists and villagers in and around National Parks, Sanctuaries and Tiger Reserves.