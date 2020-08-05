States/UTs distributed 93.5 % of allocated food grains for the period April-June 2020 among NFSA beneficiaries: FCI

Further, all States/UTs combined have reported a distribution of over 111.52 LMT (93.5%) of allocated food grains for the period April-June 2020. According to FCI, 37.5 LMT (94%) food grains distributed in the months of April and May 2020 covering about 75 crore beneficiaries in each month and 36.54 LMT (92%) food grains in the month of June covering about 73 crore beneficiaries.

Earlier, in March 2020, pursuant to the announcement of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) to ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor and needy due to economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the Department of Food & Public Distribution had started the implementation of “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY)” for a period of three months i.e. April, May and June 2020, so that the poor and vulnerable beneficiaries under NFSA do not suffer on account of the non-availability of foodgrains during the unprecedented time of crisis.

Under this special scheme, about 81 Crore NFSA beneficiaries covered under both categories of NFSA, namely Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Householders (PHH), are being provided with an additional quota of free-of-cost foodgrains (Rice/Wheat) at a scale of 5 Kg per person per month, over and above their regular monthly entitlements.

Accordingly, on 30th March 2020, the Department of Food & Public Distribution had conveyed State/UT-wise total allocation of about 121 Lakh MT of foodgrains (about 40 LMT per month) to all States/UTs and FCI for distribution to all NFSA beneficiaries during the period of three months April-June’ 2020 i.e. Phase-I of the scheme.