States & UTs can avail the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to be conducted by NRA for job selection: Dr. Jitendra Singh

States and Union Territories can avail the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to be conducted by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for job selection, the decision for which was passed at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, said that the CET score could be shared with the Recruiting Agencies in the State and Union Territory governments as well as Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and also later on with the Private Sector. This, he said, would actually help the recruiting agencies including the State and Union Territory Governments to save the cost and time spent on recruitment, while at the same time also be convenient and cost-effective for the young job aspirants.

An arrangement in the form of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) could be put in place for using the CET score by these agencies and these organisations, said Dr Jitendra Singh. Eventually, this could prove a win-win arrangement both for the employer as well as employee.

Dr Jitendra Singh further revealed that the DoPT and he himself are in touch with many State and Union Territory governments which have expressed their inclination to be a part of the sharing arrangement of Common Eligibility Test score. Most of the Chief Ministers are also quite enthusiastic and favourable to adopt this reform, he informed.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendera Modi’s personal intervention and indulgence without which this revolutionary decision could not have been possible, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is going to prove to be a major reform to bring about ease of living for struggling youth and job aspirants. He said, it is also a reflection of the sensitivity and thoughtfulness with which the government works under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Clearing apprehension in certain quarters, Dr Jitendra Singh said, for those who are appearing for the exam, relaxation in the upper age limit shall be given to candidates of SC/ST/OBC and other categories as per existing government policy. He also reiterated that the Common Eligible Test will have no correlation or incompatibility with the rules of recruitment like domicile etc. followed by certain States or Union Territories. Contrary to misgiving in certain quarters, the Common Eligibility Test will not be conducted only in Hindi and English language but will be conducted in 12 Indian languages to begin with, while gradually other languages of the 8th schedule will also be included.