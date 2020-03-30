States to enforce strict implementation of lockdown: COVID-19

In an official directive to the states, the centre has asked states to enforce lockdown strictly.

The Cabinet Secretary and the Ministry of Home Affairs are in constant touch with state Chief Secretaries and DGPs.

Video conferences were held by the Cabinet Secretary and Home Secretary with Chief Secretaries and DGPs.

By and large, there has been effective implementation of guidelines across all states and Union Territories. Essential supplies have also been maintained.

The situation is being monitored round the clock and necessary measures are being taken as required.

However, there has been movement of migrant workers in some parts of the country, directions were issued that district and state borders should be effectively sealed.

States directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or highways. Only movement of goods should be allowed.

DMs and SPs should be made personally responsible for implementation of these directions which have been issued under the DM Act.

Adequate arrangements for food and shelter for poor and needy including migrant labourers be made at the place of their work, centre has issued orders to use SDR Funds for this purpose.

States have also been directed to ensure timely payments of wages to labourers at their place of work.