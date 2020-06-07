States gear up to open Religious places, Shopping Malls, Restaurants & Hotels from tomorrow

As per guidelines, generic measures need to be observed by all staff, workers or patrons at all times when visiting malls, restaurants or workplaces.

These include physical distancing of at least 6 feet and use of face covers or masks. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed.

This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.

All restaurants have been asked to ensure that takeaways are encouraged instead of Dine-In. All staff and patrons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

In case of religious places, the SOP advises people above 65 years of age, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years to stay at home.

Large gatherings and congregations continue to remain prohibited.

