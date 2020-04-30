States gear up to facilitate movement of stranded people after Home Ministry’s relaxation measures

Bihar, Jharkhand and few other states have already designated nodal officers to prepare a register of such stranded people and are devising the Standard Operating Procedure to be followed during their transit.

People have welcomed Centre’s announcement of allowing movement of stranded people starting from 4th of May.

The decision will address concerns of migrant workers , students, pilgrims , tourists and other people who wanted to travel back to their home.

State Governments are coordinating to allow movement of passenger buses carrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown.

Seating arrangement in buses is being planned to ensure contactless travel. People who would be travelling are required to get themselves registered with the Nodal officers in their State.

Proper screening of passengers is made necessary both /on commencement and completion of the journey.

After journey every traveller will have to stay under home quarantine. Government has also asked people to download Aarogya Setu mobile App so that their safety can be well taken care off through technological intervention.